BASIC, National Bank evade merger for now

The recent initiative for merging five weak banks with good performing ones has hit a snag as uncertainty emerged over the huge costs of merger and some of the particular banks expressed dissents.

It would require a huge sum of money -- roughly estimated at Tk 600 to 700 billion -- in the next five years to complete the merger of the five banks, but there is no specific plan over its sources. Adding to the woes, the merger initiative developed a crack in the confidence of depositors and prompted them to withdraw their money from the weak banks.

Against such a backdrop, the merger will take place partially, with state-run BASIC Bank and private National Bank refraining from the process for the time being, according to sources.