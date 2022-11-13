Invest in Bangladesh: PM Hasina urges foreign businesspeople

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called upon the foreign businesspeople and entrepreneurs to choose Bangladesh for investment and sourcing as the country has turned into the best favourable destination for it.

"I urge the foreign businessmen to choose Bangladesh for investment and sourcing to avail the win-win situation and convenience of business as Bangladesh is the best place for it," she said.

She made this call while addressing the opening ceremony of the first ever "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022" in capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) organised the weeklong event to showcase the capability of the country's apparel sector before the world.

Sheikh Hasina also urged the country's businessmen to find out their foreign partners to utilise their technology and knowledge in the local industries.