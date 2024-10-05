BSFIC owes Tk 93.38b to five state-run banks

The Bangladesh Bank, in an statement on 5 February this year, noted that there are scopes for avoiding more interests against the recoverable amount and transferring the entire amount as an interest-free block. Also, the boards of respective banks may take a decision in this regard, and it does not require prior approval from the central bank.

After three months, the BSFIC issued letters to the five banks in this regard on 5 May.

In his letter, Shoyebul Alam noted that Sonali, Janata, and Krishi banks formally sought a comprehensive proposal from the corporation, alongside the down payment and the quarterly installment, while Agrani and Rupali banks informed the same verbally.

While talking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Sheikh Shoyebul Alam said, “It is an incident from the distant past. As far as I recall, the verbal instruction of the former prime minister was directed to the industries minister and secretary. Multiple letters were exchanged then but it did not work out eventually.”