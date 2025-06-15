Merger of 5 Islamic banks at final stage: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur announced that the merger of five private sector Islamic banks is at the final stage, assuring that no employee would lose their job due to the process.

Speaking to a group of journalists at the Bangladesh Bank Boardroom on Sunday, the Governor said, "This merger has no connection with the elections. It is an ongoing process. We hope the next government will continue to advance this process. However, we will not wait for the elections; the five Islamic banks will be merged within the next few months."

The five banks set to be merged are First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank, Social Islami Bank and EXIM Bank.