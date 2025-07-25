Forex reserve now stands at $30 billion

The country’s total foreign exchange reserve stood at USD 30 billion (Tk 3,000 crore) at the end of Thursday. However, according to the International Monetary Fund’s BPM6 accounting method, the reserve is calculated at USD 24.99 billion (Tk 2,499 crore). This was confirmed by sources from the Bangladesh Bank.

The foreign reserve was recorded at USD 31.72 billion (Tk 3,172 crore) on 30 June though. Meaning, the total reserve has declined by almost USD 1.72 billion (Tk 172 crore) over the past 24 days. Besides, according to the BPM6 calculation, the reserve at the end of last month stood at USD 26.70 billion (Tk 2,670 crore), marking a decrease of USD 1.71 billion (Tk 171 crore) during the same period.