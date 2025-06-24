Uncertainty looms over EXIM Bank merger plan, customers at risk

Concerns have emerged over the government’s initiative to merge Exim Bank with four financially troubled banks linked to the S Alam Group embezzlement scandal.

Exim Bank's comparatively better financial condition has prompted questions about the logic and potential fallout of merging it with weaker institutions—especially regarding the possible uncertainty it could create for Exim Bank’s existing customers. In such a scenario, many depositors may consider severing ties with the bank.

Further concerns have arisen within the banking sector over the effectiveness and acceptability of merging the bank through a government directive, without any consultation with Exim Bank’s entrepreneurs, directors, or shareholders.

Under the previous government, similar efforts to merge struggling banks with relatively stronger ones were proposed. It seemd that the then-Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder had largely transferred the liabilities of weak banks to more stable institutions. However, that initiative failed to materialise.

Following the student-public uprising and the resulting change of government in August last year, the previous plan was shelved. Instead, five Islamic banks have now come under discussion. The latest merger proposal has also originated from the government, raising further doubts over whether it will succeed. Notably, Exim Bank’s current board has expressed opposition to the merger, arguing that the bank is gradually recovering from its earlier crisis.