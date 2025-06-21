Bangladesh to get $500m from WB to boost governance, financial sector stability

World Bank has approved $500 million loan to help improve trust in Bangladesh’s public institutions through increased accountability and transparency and enhance corporate governance and stability in the financial sector.

The Strengthening Governance and Institutional Resilience Development Policy Credit supports public and financial sector reforms, which are key for sustained economic growth, according to a press release.

The reforms will also lay the foundations for improved services for vulnerable households.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest revenue-to-GDP ratios among middle-income countries, significantly limiting the government’s ability to deliver quality services to its people, said the press release.

This programme supports reforms aimed at improving domestic revenue mobilisation.

The reforms would make tax administration and policy-making more transparent and efficient aligning with international best practices.