NBR seeks bank details of Salman, Akbar Sobhan, 3 others

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has initiated an investigation into possible tax evasion by the country's top five industrial groups – Beximco, Nassa, Bashundhara, Summit, and Orion Group.

As part of the investigation, the NBR’s central intelligence cell (CIC) sought bank statements of Beximco Group owner Salman F Rahman, Nassa Group chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Summit Group chairman Aziz Khan, Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, and Orion Group chairman Obaidul Karim, along with that of the business groups.