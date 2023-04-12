IMF to monitor if budget meets loan conditions

The IMF approved a USD 4.7 billion loan proposal for Bangladesh on 30 January. It released the first tranche, USD 476.27 million after three days. The entire amount of the loan will be paid in seven instalments in three and a half years until 2026. Currently there are six more instalments left.

A senior finance division official said IMF usually reviews various aspects of meeting the conditions before releasing each tranche. Accordingly, an IMF team will visit Dhaka in September to review the compliance with loan conditions before disbursing the second tranche.

Former finance secretary Mahbub Ahmed told Prothom Alo, "The IMF mission this time will discuss the time-bound conditions related to the loan programme including budget-assistance. Some conditions are to be met between next June and September. They may inquire as to what initiatives Bangladesh has taken so far in this regard. But Bangladesh Bank, Financial Institutions Division and NBR have already taken some initiatives, which we have been speaking of for many years.”