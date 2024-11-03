Oil-fired power plants receive capacity charge without production

Although the oil-fired power plants are usually run during the high demand of electricity, the private furnace oil-plants have refrained from complying with the government's guidelines for the last 27 months.

This has led to frequent load shedding across the country. Still, the plants have not faced any penalties as per rules. Instead, they are receiving capacity charges regularly despite being out of production for two and a half years.

According to contracts, a power plant is permitted to remain shut for repairs and maintenance for 10 per cent time of the year. It means a 100 megawatt plant may remain shut for up to 836 hours or nearly 36.5 days in a year with regular capacity charges..