Muslin revival: Private sector comes into play

Again, ample supply of seeds is important for the growth of cotton cultivation. Ayub Ali said, subject to the permission of the Department of Seeds, the seeds will be supplied by the Cotton Development Board. In this context, he added, the yield of cotton is twice a year. February-March-April and August-September-October. A total of 500 grams of cotton can be obtained from each plant. An application for a GI of phuti carpas cotton seed has also been filed.

After 170 years, on 12 October 2014, the revival project of muslin was taken at the behest of the prime minister. On 12 June 2018, the first phase of the project was approved. And on 1 November, the muslin revival programme officially began. The cost of this stage is estimated at Tk 121 million (Tk 12 crore 10 lakh). However, the total cost of preliminary research, recovery of phuti carpas, cotton cultivation, cutting, spinning, weaving is Tk 39 million (Tk 3 crore 90 lakhs). With the rest of the money, the Muslin House was built on 3.49 acres of land in Rupganj. The laboratory will be built in the Jamdani village right next to it.

The most important achievements in the first phase of the muslin revival project were the discovery of phuti carpas, DNA analysis and successful cultivation of this cotton. Bangladesh Textile Board and Botany Department of Rajshahi University have made special contributions in this regard.

Spinning is the most important step in the process of producing muslin fabric . In the first phase, 316 out of 350 skilled spinners or katunis have been produced as per the target. For this, girls aged 18-30 have been trained as spinners in 7 training centers in Cumilla. The target is expected to be achieved before the end of this phase. The finest yarn ever achieved is 731 metric count. However, to maintain the efficiency of these spinners, regular eye examinations are required.

No regular efforts are observed. At least 15 spinners are required to continue working regularly to supply the necessary yarn to keep a loom running. Meanwhile, there is tension about their wages. At present, a spinner and a weaver earn 500 taka per day. And apprentices get 250 taka per day. However, experts are in favour of increasing wages to maintain the quality of work. Because, they think, spinners need sharp vision, focus and patience.

Ayub Ali said that the yarn used in the best muslin woven during the British period was of maximum 500 counts. At that time, the reeds were from 1,600 to 2,400. Compared to that now as the yarn is getting finer, the number of reeds has also increased. Now 1, 600 to 2, 800 are currently being used. So it can be said that the revived muslin will be even finer and better in terms of quality.

The special achievements of the first phase include the Geographical Indication or GI certification for "Dhakai Muslin" which was issued on 17 June 2021. Again, this project has received the Public Administration Award as the best organisation in the organisational category at the national level