Govt disregards its own policy in budget: SANEM

The priorities of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 go against the previous policies declared by the government itself, the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) has said.

The organisation came up with the observation at a budget review session at the BRAC Center Inn in the capital on Monday. Sayema Haque, research director of SANEM, also shed light on different aspects of the proposed budget.

Although the last five-year plan and the perspective plan incorporated poverty alleviation, employment creation and poverty-friendly policy adoption, the proposed budget overlooked these issues and appeared as highly business-friendly, the organisation pointed out.