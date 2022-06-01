Govt to impose addl duty on car, fridge, TV, AC

In the next budget, import duty will be levied on some luxurious commodities while some others will be subjected to supplementary duty or regulatory duty.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), told Prothom Alo that the initiative to raise duty would not bear fruit remarkably. Those who use luxuries do not pay heed to price and will definitely buy the commodities at any cost.

So, import of these products cannot be reduced in this way, he said, adding that the government takes such a step due to its popularity among the people.

“It is quite similar to using ointment,” he said.