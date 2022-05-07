Gowainghat upazila earns Tk 4m from entry fee at Jaflong

While commenting on the newly imposed entry fee at Jaflong, Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahmilur Rahman said, “The decision of taking entry fees from the tourists has been made by the district administration at a meeting of district tourism committee last year. Upazila administration is only implementing the decision. We don’t lease it to anyone. Upazila administration collects entry fees from tourists through some contract-based workers.”
Around 15 workers work here on average daily for Tk 50 per hour as remuneration, he added.
About the ones who attacked the tourists, Tahmilur Rahman said they are not volunteers. They are workers. Upazila administration has provided aprons to identify them from others.
He also claimed that the district administration has imposed the entry fee to increase tourists at Jaflong and Tk 40 lakh has been deposited so far in the administration’s bank account.
While commenting on the newly imposed entry fee at Jaflong, Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahmilur Rahman said, “The decision of taking entry fees from the tourists has been made by the district administration at a meeting of district tourism committee last year. Upazila administration is only implementing the decision. We don’t lease it to anyone. Upazila administration collects entry fees from tourists through some contract-based workers.”
Around 15 workers work here on average daily for Tk 50 per hour as remuneration, he added.
About the ones who attacked the tourists, Tahmilur Rahman said they are not volunteers. They are workers. Upazila administration has provided aprons to identify them from others.
He also claimed that the district administration has imposed the entry fee to increase tourists at Jaflong and Tk 40 lakh has been deposited so far in the administration’s bank account.
Meanwhile, Sylhet deputy commissioner Mozibor Rahman, said tourists will not have to pay any fee for the next seven days to visit Jaflong.