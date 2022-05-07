Gowainghat upazila earns Tk 4m from entry fee at Jaflong

Gowainghat upazila administration of Sylhet has earned Tk four million in just seven millions from the newly imposed entry fee at the popular tourist spot of Jaflong, reports UNB.

As of September 2021, there was no entry fee at Jaflong. District administration then fixed it at Tk 10 for each tourist to enter Jaflong.

However, people from various sections have criticised the decision to impose entry fee. This issue came to the fore on Thursday after an attack on some tourists by the volunteers who worked for the authority.

The local administration recruited some workers on temporary basis to collect entry fees from the tourists earlier.