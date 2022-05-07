Local

Gowainghat upazila earns Tk 4m from entry fee at Jaflong

Prothom Alo English Desk
Piyain river flows towards the west from Jaflong point.
Anis Mahmud

Gowainghat upazila administration of Sylhet has earned Tk four million in just seven millions from the newly imposed entry fee at the popular tourist spot of Jaflong, reports UNB.

As of September 2021, there was no entry fee at Jaflong. District administration then fixed it at Tk 10 for each tourist to enter Jaflong.

However, people from various sections have criticised the decision to impose entry fee. This issue came to the fore on Thursday after an attack on some tourists by the volunteers who worked for the authority.

The local administration recruited some workers on temporary basis to collect entry fees from the tourists earlier.

While commenting on the newly imposed entry fee at Jaflong, Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahmilur Rahman said, “The decision of taking entry fees from the tourists has been made by the district administration at a meeting of district tourism committee last year. Upazila administration is only implementing the decision. We don’t lease it to anyone. Upazila administration collects entry fees from tourists through some contract-based workers.”

Around 15 workers work here on average daily for Tk 50 per hour as remuneration, he added.

About the ones who attacked the tourists, Tahmilur Rahman said they are not volunteers. They are workers. Upazila administration has provided aprons to identify them from others.

He also claimed that the district administration has imposed the entry fee to increase tourists at Jaflong and Tk 40 lakh has been deposited so far in the administration’s bank account.

Meanwhile, Sylhet deputy commissioner Mozibor Rahman, said tourists will not have to pay any fee for the next seven days to visit Jaflong.

