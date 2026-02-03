Bangladesh’s concerns over EU-India free trade agreement

After nearly 20 years of negotiations, India and the European Union (EU) finalised a free trade agreement (FTA) last week. Once it comes into force, tariffs will be eliminated on around 96 per cent of EU goods exported to India, while the EU will remove duties on 90 per cent of Indian products. This is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade.

Through this agreement, free trade in goods will begin between India, the world’s second most populous country, and the EU’s 27 member states. Together, the EU and India account for about 25 per cent of global GDP and command a market of nearly two billion people. Leaders on both sides have described the deal as the “mother of all deals”.