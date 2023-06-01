A budget of anticipation in hard times

The economy of the country is facing a grave challenge as it struggles with the dollar crunch. Some banks are rejecting letters of credit (LC) for importing goods while simultaneously making export income difficult too. The country hasn't seen such situation in recent years..

The price of almost everything including rice, dal (lentils), salt, edible oil, sugar has soared. The government had set an inflation target of 5.6 per cent for the current fiscal. It stood at 9.24 per cent according to government accounts in last April. The prices of gas, electricity, fuel oil and fertilisers went up a few months ago. The value of the taka against the dollar has fallen. The government is failing to attract remittance even after offering incentives. Furthermore, there has been a persistent downturn in the graph of export earnings.

Again, there is pressure to meet various conditions relayed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government has only received the first installment of $4.7 billion from the IMF. The second tranche may arrive in next December. That will be available only if the conditions are met. Moreover, there is a looming risk that key requirements, including the balance of reserves, may not be met.

But the expenditure of the government continues. It is borrowing more from the banks. In the current fiscal 2022-23, the target of borrowing from the banks was Tk 1.06 trillion. The government came to realise in the April that it could not sustain its expenditure with this loan amount. As a result, the revised target of bank loans has been set at Tk 1.15 trillion.

A trader Fazlul Haque, who came to the Karwan Bazar yesterday afternoon told Prothom Alo about the budget expectations and said, "Will the price of goods go down? If not, I have no interest in this budget.”