Dhaka faces a bit of trouble over Russian loan repayments

Bangladesh started building the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at a cost of about Tk 1.14 trillion in 2016 and the project is set to be finished on 31 December 2025. Now the deadline seems to be delayed by two more years. Moscow is lending USD 12.65 billion for this project.

Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said, “The matter of loan repayment should be discussed with Russia since there has already been a big investment. So, it is necessary to negotiate logically instead of getting emotional. If Russia can be convinced of our situation the matter will be solved soon.”

Pressures persist on the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. That is why the operation of the Russian contractor firm for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant slowed down. The interim government proposed that Russia defers the repayment of capital for two years, and Russia also agreed primarily. So, the ERD prepared a draft loan agreement with some changes and gave opinions to the offices concerned including project implementing agencies, science and technology ministry, but there has been no progress since then.