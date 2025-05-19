Division of NBR was not done properly: Debapriya Bhattacharya

According to him, the method of division was flawed as it reduced the space for professionals without proper discussion and maintained excessive control over other autonomous areas.

Ensuring a proper division has become a critical issue now, he remarked.

Debapriya Bhattacharya made these remarks today at a dialogue titled “Policy reforms and the upcoming national budget” organised by Citizen’s Platform at a Gulshan hotel in Dhaka.

During the dialogue, the CPD distinguished fellow pointed out that during the previous government, those involved in kleptocracy or systemic looting included politicians who have now fled, while business groups are not so active now. However, bureaucrats have been revitalised.