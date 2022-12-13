Rice import: Minister-secretary return home without no headway

A high-level delegation led by food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder returned home after visiting Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand where they held discussions with officials of those countries on the import of rice.

However, no deal or memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with any of these countries on rice import during their trip.

According to food ministry sources, the government is emphasising strengthening relations with countries exporting rice other than India fearing global rice price may rise further next year.

The trip to three countries was made as part of a special approval on rice import by prime minister’s office.