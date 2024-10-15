Govt to take hardline measures to control commodity prices: Asif

The youth and sports adviser, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, has announced that the government will adopt hardline measures to control commodity prices.

Speaking at a programme at the secretariat on Tuesday, he also said the authorities would encourage traders who purchase commodities directly from farmers and sell them in the capital without the involvement of intermediaries.

The Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) organised the view exchange programme at the media centre of the secretariat.