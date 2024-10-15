Govt to take hardline measures to control commodity prices: Asif
The youth and sports adviser, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, has announced that the government will adopt hardline measures to control commodity prices.
Speaking at a programme at the secretariat on Tuesday, he also said the authorities would encourage traders who purchase commodities directly from farmers and sell them in the capital without the involvement of intermediaries.
The Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) organised the view exchange programme at the media centre of the secretariat.
In his speech, the adviser highlighted various initiatives of the ministry of youth and sports. He later criticised the role of media outlets during the student-people movement, saying, "Television channels did not report properly on the movement, while the newspapers extended their support. Media reform is essential."
Responding to a question regarding government efforts to control commodity prices, Asif Mahmud explained that prices of essential goods went up due to floods, and there is no balance between supply and demand.
"Syndicates are active in the market, and efforts are underway to dismantle them. The previous government weakened the consumer rights protection directorate, and the fines, which range from Tk 3,000 to 5,000, are not effective," he said.
He added, "The government will take a hardline stance. There is information that some corporate companies are deliberately raising commodity prices, and the government will arrest them under the Special Powers Act."
Blaming the syndicates, he pointed out that the Awami League and its student wing, Chhatra League, would previously control these syndicates, with traders playing a key role. This mechanism still exists, as some traders are liaising with politicians to protect the syndicates in their own interests.
"The extortionists are being arrested. The problem is that once one extortionist is arrested, another takes their place," he explained, adding the government is working to strengthen the system, but it requires cooperation from political parties.
Asif Mahmud further said it is nearly impossible to rebuild a structure that had been deteriorating for 16 years. "It will take around 10 years to fix the situation."