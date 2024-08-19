Generating jobs more important than boosting GDP growth: Wahiduddin Mahmud

“To me, it’s much more important to generate more employments than increasing the GDP growth. But, these two are also interconnected,” he added.

The eminent economist alleged that the previous government had tried to implement many infrastructural projects without considering the liabilities of their funding either from local and foreign sources. Besides, some of those projects were also undertaken without considering the priority as well as considering the interests of the vested quarter.

He informed that the projects which are ongoing and at the primary stage would be reconsidered.

Highlighting the importance of grooming human resources, Dr Wahiduddin said that no country can prosper only with the help of infrastructural development, rather human resources development is very much necessary.

“Without human resources, infrastructures are like skeletons,”