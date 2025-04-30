FBCCI proposes raising tax-free income ceiling to Tk 450,000

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) on Wednesday proposed raising the tax-free income ceiling for the common taxpayers to Tk 450,000 in the coming national budget from current Tk 350,000.

Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator of the apex body of the traders, made the proposal at a meeting jointly organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and FBCCI at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital.