Bank interest rate now higher than savings certificate profit

The interest rates on bank loans are rising, with some banks charging more than 13 per cent in interest against their lending. Under its influence, the interest rates on bank deposits have also been on an upward trend, with some even surpassing the rates of savings certificates.

Some banks were already facing liquidity crunches due to the appreciation of the US dollar, a slowdown in loan collections, and an overall image crisis. It led them to attract deposits by offering extra interest. Now, almost all banks have increased deposit interest rates, enabling clients to earn a good return.