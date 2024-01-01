Highest interest rate for bank loans soars to 11.89pc

The SMART interest rate was 7.10 per cent in July, which increased to 7.72 per cent in November. It further increased to 8.14 per cent. The banks can add up to 3.75 per cent interest to SMART rates. In all, the interest now stands at 11.89 per cent in December.

Although some of the banks decided to wait before fixing the new ceiling for interest rate, they are changing their decision now as the interest rate for loans rose to almost 12 per cent from 9 per cent.

In addition to this, the banks can add up to 2.75 per cent interest to the SMART interest rate for finalising the interest rate for pre-shipment export loan and agricultural and rural loans. Apart from that, the banks can impose an additional service charge at 1 per cent rate against the SME loans.