Economy looks up globally, but when will it look up in Bangladesh

So what is to be done? According to Zahid Hossain, we had tried to bring stability to the economy in 2023 too. But that strategy did not yield results. The path we took was not correct -- these mistaken strategies must be acknowledged. There appeared some initiatives including an increase in interest to control high inflation. But that was not enough. It must be seen what measures other countries adopted. It may be necessary to take stronger steps to control inflation in the new year. Market management has also become a vital issue. Prices of various commodities increase at various times. Big businesspersons are displaying opportunist proclivities. Action must be taken against those responsible for disrupting the market.

The BAFEDA or ABB model to bring balance to foreign transactions, must be dropped. Dollar flow through official channels must be increased. All institutions of the financial sector are not the same. If a lack of confidence spreads extensively in the financial sector, it will be hard to keep the economy running. There is recognition of the financial sector problems and no dearth of programmes. But there is sluggishness in implementing these. Unless the actions are galvanized, the cyst will turn into cancer.

The new government perhaps will pay more attention to the development of the economy in order to divert attention away from the worldwide crisis in legitimacy of elections and democracy. But that will require much more difficult decisions to be made for reforms. This will be the major challenge of the new year. At least one can hope that the government will come forward to take up the challenge.