IMF sets conditions for major reforms in 2024

Bangladesh will have to go through a major reform for the disbursement of the 3rd and 4th tranche of the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The third instalment of the loan is scheduled to be disbursed in June next year. Before that, the IMF will go through the second review of their loan programme.

Conditions imposed by the IMF for the third instalments of the loan include - reducing tax rebate, adjusting the price of fuel oil, adopting a strategy to make the subsidy logical and reducing the amount of default loan.

The review for the disbursement of the fourth instalment will be held next December. The government will have to take initiative for regularly publishing the list of vulnerable assets of the state owned banks, developing a plan to monitor the banking sector, fixing the structure of the policy interest rate and reducing financial risks of the state-owned agencies.