IMF loan: Bangladesh receives $681 million in second instalment

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, the finance minister said immediately after the IMF’s decision on Tuesday, $681 million was deposited to Bangladesh’s account.

Bangladesh sought loan from the IMF in July, 2022. After assessing the situation for six months, the organisation decided to lend $4.7 billion to the country. It said that the money will be released in seven instalments over a period of seven and a half years until 2026.

Bangladesh received $476.3 million as the first instalment of the loan on 2 February this year.

The letter sent to the IMF seeking the loan said this is a critical time. That’s why Bangladesh needs money for maintaining the balance in dealings and as budget assistance.

Bangladesh will receive the IMF’s loan under three categories - the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). But the global lender organisation will monitor implementation of 38 conditions to release the loan in different instalments.