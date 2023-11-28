Reserves have not improved despite steps by Bangladesh Bank

Harsh measures have to be taken to increase reserves. After the election, the dollar price has to be left to the market as there is no time to do this before the election. The rate of interest of the central bank has to be raised a bit more before leaving the dollar rate to the market.

The policy interest rate has been raised a few days ago, but needs to be raised a bit more. It has to be done so that the supply of money decreases in the market. If the interest is raised, the demand will decrease and taka as a currency will be attractive, meaning the value of taka will increase.

Simultaneously the expenditure of the government has to be decreased. Some steps have been suggested to lessen public expenditure. The issue of decreasing public expenditure has to be ensured so that loans are not taken by printing taka if the revenue collection falls. The currency and revenue policy has to be made stringent.