Remittance from US nearly halved

Bangladesh has seen a drop in the inflow of remittance from seven out of the top 10 destinations with remittance from the US, the second largest source, falling to nearly half, according to an analysis of data from Bangladesh Bank on remittance received in the first quarter (July-September) half of the current fiscal reveals.

A dollar crisis hit the country following the Russian-Ukraine War, creating pressure on foreign reserves. The inflow of remittance also dropped through banking channels, mounting pressure on the foreign reserve.

Remittance earnings dropped by 12.34 per cent year-on-year to USD 4.91 billion in July-September of the 2023-24 fiscal with remittance plunging to a 41-month low to USD 1.34 billion in September.