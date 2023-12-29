Bangladesh Bank buys dollars to boost forex reserves

The central bank -- Bangladesh Bank -- is purchasing dollars from other banks to boost its foreign exchange reserves, aiming to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan scheme.

Despite a severe dollar crisis in the currency market, some commercial banks are selling dollars to the central bank at a loss, after acquiring expatriate incomes at a premium, according to sources.

Commercial banks are now purchasing expatriate and export earnings at Tk 109.5 per dollar. The official rate for selling dollars to importers is Tk 110, but the banks are charging more than the fixed price.