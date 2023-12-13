Reserve crisis: Where is it headed?

When Islami Bank, which brought in the highest amount of remittance, underwent a change in ownership and various allegations arose of fraud in providing loans, clients lost confidence in the bank and increasingly turned to the informal money transfer system of hundi. This accelerated the depletion of foreign exchange reserves. Dollars are having to be released into the market for the import of fuel, food, chemical fertiliser, various essential commodities and industrial raw material. The central bank is having to sell dollars from the reserves to meet import liabilities, government and private loans and debt liabilities, and other liabilities.

Outside of the usable reserve, the central bank has some reserves in the form of foreign bonds, gold or the international reserve asset SDR, etc, which cannot be spent suddenly. According to government records, the gross total of unreturned loans of the Export Development Fund (EDF), the unreturned reserve loans of the development projects (IDF), etc, amounts to USD 25.16 billion dollars. Leaving out the displaced reserves of EDF and IDF, according to the International Monetary Fund's BPM6, the reserves are projected as USD 19.53 billion. Leaving out the IMF's SDR loans, the banks' local currency clearing and Asian Clearing Union (ACU)'s bills, the actual usable reserves stand at less than USD 9 billion.

Political unrest is another reason behind the fall in remittance through formal channels and the fall in foreign investment. The structural reason behind the gradual dip in global currency reserves include: 1. The dollar exchange rate being lower than in the hundi market; 2. the failure to ensure quality control in opening LCs; 3. with the practice of intentional loan default not halting in the banking sector, a part of these loans are laundered, exacerbating the reserve crisis; 4. default loans are entering hundi's local supply chain and so dollars are not coming in from abroad, the launderers, the only gambling business and crypto traders are keeping the dollars abroad to meet their legitimate and illegitimate needs.