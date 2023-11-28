Net forex reserves fall below $16b

Amid the persisting dollar crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh Bank released the latest data on the country's foreign currency reserve last week, but the net foreign reserves are less than the amount the central bank said. According to the central bank sources, the net foreign reserves fell below USD 16 billion.

Global oil prices and freight costs have been increased since the Russia-Ukraine war, resulting in a rise in import costs for countries like Bangladesh, but the supply of foreign currency to those countries did not increase. Thus there is additional demand for dollars to meet import costs, and pressure falls on foreign reserves. As a result, the central bank started selling dollars from the reserves to pay the import liabilities of various products including essential fuel and chemical fertilisers.

Currently the foreign reserves, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank, fell to USD 25.16 billion from USD 48 billion in August 2021, while Bangladesh's foreign reserve, according to the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) of the International Monetary Fund, now stands at USD 19.52 billion.

However, the entire amount of reserves as cited by the central bank is not utilizable, and the IMF advises the central bank to count the foreign reserve properly. Sources at Bangladesh Bank said net foreign reserve now falls below USD 16 billion.