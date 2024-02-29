ADP implementation dips to 12-year low

Bangladesh registered a 27 per cent implementation of annual development programme (ADP) in the July-January period of the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year, which is the lowest implementation rate in the previous 12 years.

Lack of resources and limitations in capacity are mainly to blame for the grim picture of ADP implementation.

Officials concerned said the revenue collection fell short of expectations in the current fiscal, resulting in a reduced share of government financing in the ADP projects.