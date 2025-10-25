Dhaka residents’ per capita income reaches USD 5,163

The average per capita income of people in Dhaka district is currently USD 5,163, which is nearly twice the national per capita income.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the per capita income of people in Bangladesh was USD 2,820 at the end of the last fiscal year (2024–25).

The figures were revealed at a discussion on the formulation of the Economic Position Index (EPI) organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at its office in the capital’s Motijheel today, Saturday.

The event, chaired by Taskeen Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber, was attended by representatives from international organisations, economists, researchers, university teachers, and various government and private institutions.

The Dhaka Chamber stated that this estimate of per capita income for Dhaka district was calculated based on the district-level GDP data compiled by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in 2011, taking into account factors such as investment, consumption, expenditure, imports, exports, area, and population growth.