Bangladesh Bank prints money against power, fertiliser bonds

The Bangladesh Bank has started printing money against the ‘special bonds’ to provide loans to the banks within a month it announced a contractionary monetary policy in a bid to check the rising inflation in the country and stop lending to the government.

The central bank set an interest cap equal to the policy interest rate or 8 per cent on the loans to the banks from ‘special bonds’. People concerned said Bangladesh Bank has deviated from the objective of its monetary policy.

The government is issuing bonds to address the debts incurred by the fertiliser and power sectors, with five banks already receiving bonds worth about Tk 50 billion. Now, the central bank has printed money and started lending to the banks.

Private IFIC Bank received Tk 4.59 billion and City Bank 19.85 billion with a 180-day deadline.