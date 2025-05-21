Former BGMEA president
Owners won't take responsibility for workers' salaries unless port operates 24hrs
Former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Kazi Moniruzzaman has said that the owners would not take responsibility for the salary allowances of garment workers unless the Chattogram port is open for 24 hours.
He said, “Eid is near. However, the Chattogram port is not working. Our export and import have been stalled. It takes 14 days to deliver raw materials from China to Bangladesh. However, it takes 18 days to deliver the materials to Dhaka from Chattogram. How will we do business then?”
Addressing the government, the former BGMEA president said, “You have so many issues. Of course, you have to reform. But not by putting us into grave or by destroying the industries.”
He further said the Chattogram port should remain open for 24 hours.
“There must be fluency in export and import. Otherwise, the owners will not take the responsibility of salary and arrears of the garment workers. Where will we get the money when there is no export and the containers remain to be on the road? How will we clear the salaries of the workers?”
The former BGMEA president made the remarks while addressing an event organised to announce the manifesto of BGMEA's election alliance, Sammilito Parishad. Kazi Moniruzzaman is the chairman of the coalition.
Abul Kalam, the leader of Sammilito Parishad, formally presented the manifesto at the event held at the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital today, Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the decision to dissolve the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sparked strong reactions within the revenue administration. In response to a call from the NBR Reform Unity Council, officials have been observing a work stoppage since last week. As a result, import and export activities have been somewhat disrupted.
Addressing the event, Kazi Moniruzzman further said, “Garment factory owners are being forced to sell their cars and homes to pay workers' dues. This is extremely unfortunate — painful and shameful. We seek relief from this disgrace. That is why we have long been advocating for a safe exit policy for those owners who are unable to continue operations.”
Labour and employment ministry adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain stated last night, Tuesday that the dues of workers will be settled swiftly by selling off land, houses, factories, and other immovable assets owned by TNZ Limited and Mahmud Group.
He further said that travel bans have been imposed on the owners of TNZ and Mahmud Group. Additionally, the home ministry has been directed to initiate red alerts through Interpol for the repatriation of the owners of D Group, Generation Next, and Roar Fashions.