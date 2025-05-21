Owners won't take responsibility for workers' salaries unless port operates 24hrs

Former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Kazi Moniruzzaman has said that the owners would not take responsibility for the salary allowances of garment workers unless the Chattogram port is open for 24 hours.

He said, “Eid is near. However, the Chattogram port is not working. Our export and import have been stalled. It takes 14 days to deliver raw materials from China to Bangladesh. However, it takes 18 days to deliver the materials to Dhaka from Chattogram. How will we do business then?”

Addressing the government, the former BGMEA president said, “You have so many issues. Of course, you have to reform. But not by putting us into grave or by destroying the industries.”

He further said the Chattogram port should remain open for 24 hours.

“There must be fluency in export and import. Otherwise, the owners will not take the responsibility of salary and arrears of the garment workers. Where will we get the money when there is no export and the containers remain to be on the road? How will we clear the salaries of the workers?”