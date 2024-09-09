Land of Tk 9b purchased under Liton Chowdhury’s pressure

A vast swathe of land was purchased at a cost of Tk 9 billion under the Padma Bridge project to fill sand for river training. But, rivers eroded a large portion of this land and erosion continues.

Responsible officials of the Padma Bridge project said there was no need to purchase that land, but the authorities concerned purchased these lands due to tactics and pressure of Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury aka Liton Chowdhury, who is a former chip whip of parliament and a cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as he organised a movement on this matter at that time.

Locals said a portion of the land compensation money had been embezzled by faking ownership as there was no actual owner of char land, which was khas (fallow) land. Even portions of the compensation belonging to several landowners were also misappropriated.

The director of the Padma Bridge project at the time, Md Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that 60-70 million cubic feet (cft) of sand was extracted for river training and most of the char lands were filled with those sands. Though lands were acquired in char areas of Madaripur, sand was filled on the land by providing compensation to several local farmers in Shariatpur. He said the decision to purchase the land was taken with the permission of the high level of the government.