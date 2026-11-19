RMG workers' protests incur loss of Tk 30b to Tk 40b: BGBA
Leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) have expressed concern that the ongoing wage protests by readymade garment workers have caused losses estimated at Tk 30 billion to Tk 40 billion.
BGBA leaders said the losses would continue to mount every day unless the situation improves quickly. The negative impact of these losses would not remain confined to the readymade garment industry but would also affect the country's transport, banking, logistics and other related sectors, as well as the overall economy.
The organisation's leaders made the remarks at a press conference at the BGBA office in Uttara, Dhaka, on Thursday. BGBA President Md Abdul Hamid read out a written statement at the event. The organisation's Senior Vice-President Mohammad Zakir Hossain, Vice-Presidents Roman Mia and Emdadul Haque Miazi, among others, were also present.
In his written statement, BGBA President Md Abdul Hamid said, “In the context of rising living costs and inflation, the demand for higher wages is entirely justified. The Minimum Wage Board is working on this matter. We are hopeful that the parties concerned will be able to reach a timely wage structure that will be both dignified and fair for workers and affordable for factories.”
The BGBA president said the ongoing unrest was disrupting not only the production of new goods but also the timely shipment of finished products. If goods for the next season cannot be delivered on schedule, they may have to be shipped by air at additional costs. Buyers may also press for price discounts. Most concerningly, there is a risk of undermining Bangladesh's business credibility and reliability in the international market.
Abdul Hamid claimed that the ongoing wage protests were affecting purchase orders. He said many international buyers had become cautious and hesitant about placing new orders with Bangladesh because of the current situation. In some cases, the volume of orders had also declined.
If this trend continues, manufacturing factories will be directly affected. Many factories will be unable to operate at full production capacity, while some may be forced to shut down their operations.
As a result, not only the industry's capacity and export earnings will be affected, but the livelihoods and financial security of countless workers and their families will also be threatened.