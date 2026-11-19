Leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) have expressed concern that the ongoing wage protests by readymade garment workers have caused losses estimated at Tk 30 billion to Tk 40 billion.

BGBA leaders said the losses would continue to mount every day unless the situation improves quickly. The negative impact of these losses would not remain confined to the readymade garment industry but would also affect the country's transport, banking, logistics and other related sectors, as well as the overall economy.