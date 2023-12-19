Traders worried about opening LCs for Ramadan market

The traders have been seeking steps to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis to normalise the market of import-based consumer products when Ramadan is just three months away.

They alleged that the traders have already been facing complexities to open the letters of credit (LCs) to import the high-demand products for the Ramadan. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), the top body of the traders in the country, however, has assured the traders of taking steps to resolve the dollar crisis issue.

At a meeting at the FBCCI’s Motijheel office on Monday, the traders warned that they would face a crisis in importing the products on time if they can’t open LCs on time, which would ultimately affect the supply in the Ramadan.