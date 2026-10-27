Karnaphuli Garden City in Dhaka closes, what led to its closure?

Karnaphuli Garden City shopping complex opened in Kakrail, Dhaka, towards the end of the last century. At the time, the upscale shopping centre attracted middle- and upper-income shoppers looking for clothes, shoes, cosmetics, jewellery and various other products.

However, over the years, the complex gradually lost customers for several reasons. Sales fell so sharply that shop owners decided to close the entire shopping centre on 1 October.

During a visit to Karnaphuli Garden City shopping complex on Monday afternoon, the main entrance was found shuttered. A PVC banner hanging above it read, “The shopping complex will remain closed from 1 October.”

Although the main entrance was closed, six or seven shops on either side and an ATM booth remained open. Four or five customers were seen at two of the food outlets.