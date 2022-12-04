‘Who prescribed the scope of bringing laundered money back?’ 

The seasoned economists have called into question the initiative to bring back the laundered money and increase the number and tenure of bank directors from the same family.

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), sought to know who prescribed these policies, saying that these are acceptable under no standards, including moral, economic and political.

He came up with the statement on Saturday while addressing the closing session of a three-day annual development conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

Mustafizur Rahman said, “We are talking about the bank defaulters. But who prescribed the rule that a bank can have four directors from a family, instead of two. Who gave the idea of making the rule that these directors can stay in their positions for nine years, instead of six.”

He also questioned the scope to bring the laundered money back with a 7 per cent tax and sought to know about the initiative's outcome.

“It is said that around Tk 7 billion is siphoned off abroad every year. There would have been no crisis in our reserves had this money been in the country. Then, who gave these ideas to the government?,” he added.

Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to prime minister Sheikh Hasina; Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, her energy advisor; Salman F Rahman, her private industry and investment advisor; and Ahmed Kaikaus, principal secretary of the prime minister’s office (PMO) attended the event as guests. But, they did not respond to the questions arisen by the CPD distinguished fellow.