Dates sold at twice the import price

Most of the imported dates in Bangladesh are of the Zahidi variety from Iraq. These dates are imported in both sacks and cartons.

Over the past two months, 64 per cent of the imported dates comprised Zahidi dates from Iraq. Due to their relatively lower price, these dates are in high demand among the general public.

However, those who had afford more, prefer premium varieties such as Maryam and Medjool dates.

The price difference between import and retail is even more significant for these premium dates compared to Zahidi dates.

Most of the Medjool dates imported at a maximum price of TK 675 are being sold at retail prices ranging from Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,300. Similarly, Maryam dates imported at maximum price of TK 632 are being sold at retail for Tk 1,100.