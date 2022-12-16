Local

IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s advisor Mashiur

Prothom Alo English Desk

The loan of International Monetary Fund (IMF) is like a character certificate, said Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

“If we get this certificate, everyone will show interest in giving us loans,” he told a seminar on ‘South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Tapping New Opportunities.’

The discussion was jointly organised by Economic Relations Division (ERD) and UNDP in the capital, Dhaka.

Mashiur also said that the IMF’s lending as budget support means that the economic management of a country is sound.

“If this is the case, other countries or organisations will express interest in lending easily. The investment will also come along with it,” he said.

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis and UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller were present as special guests while ERD secretary Sharifa Khan presided over the function.

Policy Exchange of Bangladesh CEO and chairman Masrur Reaz and Research and Policy Integration for Development (PRI) chairman MA Razzaque presented the main articles on the topic.

Faizul Islam, additional secretary of ERD and UNDP’s Country Economist Nazneen Ahmed also spoke at the event.

Read more from Local
Post Comment