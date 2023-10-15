Imported eggs to arrive in country within this week: Tipu Munshi

When asked whether the government would allow import of potatoes, he said, "We haven't yet decided to allow the import of potatoes in the country. We've information that there is sufficient stock of potatoes in the country. Market monitoring is also going on. If the price of potatoes goes up further, then the matter will be discussed with the agriculture minister and thus initiatives will be taken to import potatoes if necessary."

Earlier, in a speech as the chief guest, the Minister said that following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is selling essential commodities at affordable prices to 10 million family card holders of the country through the TCB.

Alongside edible oil, sugar, lentil, and rice are being sold among the family card holders from July. Besides, onions will be sold among the beneficiaries from this month which will be limited initially in the capital.

The prime minister, considering the wellbeing of the poor and helpless people who live below the poverty line, decided to give 10 million family cards benefiting some 50 million people with daily essentials at a low price, he said.