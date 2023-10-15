Imported eggs to arrive in country within this week: Tipu Munshi

Imported eggs would arrive in the country within the next three to four days, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday.
The minister said this to the newspersons after inaugurating the sale of commodities, including rice, by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at affordable prices to some 10 million family card holders across the country for the month of October in front of the ward councillor's office (Number 15) adjacent to Dhanmondi Lake (Dingi) in the capital today.
He said considering the current egg market situation, some 15 companies have already been allowed to import 150 million pieces of eggs in order to increase the supply of the item in the market and thus keeping the market price stable.
Out of these, seven firms and companies have opened up LCs. The first consignment of imported eggs is expected to arrive in the country within this week, hoped Tipu.
We haven't yet decided to allow the import of potatoes in the country. We've information that there is sufficient stock of potatoes in the country
He further said that several conditions have been imposed for importing each consignment of eggs. One of which is that a certificate, notifying the consignment free from avian influenza or bird flu virus and harmful bacteria, authenticated by the government of the exporting country must be submitted.
The Commerce Minister said since eggs were not imported before in the country, it is taking some time for the importers to get this certificate leading to delay in import of eggs.
When asked whether the government would allow import of potatoes, he said, "We haven't yet decided to allow the import of potatoes in the country. We've information that there is sufficient stock of potatoes in the country. Market monitoring is also going on. If the price of potatoes goes up further, then the matter will be discussed with the agriculture minister and thus initiatives will be taken to import potatoes if necessary."
Earlier, in a speech as the chief guest, the Minister said that following instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is selling essential commodities at affordable prices to 10 million family card holders of the country through the TCB.
Alongside edible oil, sugar, lentil, and rice are being sold among the family card holders from July. Besides, onions will be sold among the beneficiaries from this month which will be limited initially in the capital.
The prime minister, considering the wellbeing of the poor and helpless people who live below the poverty line, decided to give 10 million family cards benefiting some 50 million people with daily essentials at a low price, he said.
"We know that due to global factors, the prices of several essential commodities have increased. The government is trying its best to keep it within the reach of the common people. But, the prices of imported goods have to be adjusted with the international market. That is why it is not possible to reduce the prices of those items despite our sincere desire," Tipu remarked.
The commerce minister also said the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has been monitoring markets tirelessly to control the prices.
He said in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the
distribution of TCB cards, the work on converting some 10 million family cards into smart cards is in the final stage.
"We hope to start the distribution operations of these smart cards by the end of this month. This is also a part of building Smart Bangladesh," he added.
TCB Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Ward No. 15 councillor Rafiqul Islam Babla were present, among others, on the occasion.