ICCB hails Bangladesh's post-pandemic economic recovery, growth

Countries impressive score card is built on her success in terms of attaining a consistency, high pace of economic growth and an impressive performance with regard to various development indicators, including those relating to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

The success in economic growth has led to Bangladesh's dual graduation-graduation from a low-income country to a lower middle-income country and eligibility for graduation from the group of least developed countries (LDC) to a developing country.

UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on Graduation of Bangladesh to Middle Income Country in 2026. This is a landmark achievement in Bangladesh's development journey.

Graduation from the LDC group essentially means acquiring a seal of global approval for development achievements, which will brighten Bangladesh's image in the world court. Graduating to the developing countries group is the fruit of Bangladesh's judicious macro-economic management and planned investment for infrastructural and human resource development.