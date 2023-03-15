US wants to be number one investor in Bangladesh: Ambassador Haas

The United States wants to be the biggest investor in Bangladesh, US ambassador Peter Haas has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Meghnaghat 584 MW Combined cycle power project on Wednesday, he said, "The United States intends to be number one investor in Bangladesh."

Peter Haas said that the US companies are excited by the market in Bangladesh.

Referring to his statement at the Bangladesh investment summit, he said the US companies are looking to invest in Bangladesh as the country has the eight largest population in the world.

"It's a fast growing economy and the government is trying to improve the governing environment. I'm optimistic the US will remain the number one investor in Bangladesh".

Mentioning the power plant as an efficient one in terms of environment, he urged the government to provide gas supply to the Meghnaghat power plant as it will generate electricity consuming half of the gas required for similar capacity of the power plant.