IFC moves to launch Taka Bond in Bangladesh

After launching Bangla Bond in London in 2019, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group has now taken an initiative to release Taka Bond in the country with a view to collecting the money to invest in various local industries.

The IFC plans to collect the bond money through releasing initial public offering (IPO) in the country’s stock markets. And the IFC thinks it will improve the country’s bond market.

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) gave its primary approval to the IFC’s Taka Bond on 17 October. The ERD said once the IFC releases the bond it will be considered as business and for that, the IFC will have to pay the taxes properly like other financial institutions.