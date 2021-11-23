Local

ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety

Prothom Alo English Desk
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has expressed its keenness to work with the country’s top business body, the FBCCI, to make positive changes in Bangladesh’s industries like RMG sector that has become one of the safest industries in the world through reforms.

The issue was discussed when ILO Bangladesh country director Tuomo Poutiainen called on FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin at his office, reports UNB.

According to a press release issued from the FBCCI, said the ILO, a specialised UN agency, wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry.

“That goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That’s why the United Nations is keen to work with the country’s top business body, the FBCCI,” the press release stated.

ILO director also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza disaster and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.

He thanked the FBCCI president for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee.

Tuomo Poutiainen said it would be easier to improve the labour sector in Bangladesh for them if they have FBCCI, the Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), and the related organisations.

BEF president Ardashir Kabir proposed to form two working groups in the two respective trade bodies. These groups will jointly review and finalised the draft work plan prepared by the ILO.

The FBCCI president 108 committees have already been formed under the initiative of FBCCI and BIDA who will initially inspect 500 factories.

The FBCCI president said that the FBCCI experts would give their views on the matter after reviewing the draft work plan prepared by the ILO.

FBCCI Vice President M A Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque and FBCCI Safety Council Adviser Brig. General (Retd.) Abu Naeem Md. Shahidullah were present in the meeting.

