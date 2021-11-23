ILO offers to work with FBCCI in further improving industrial safety

According to a press release issued from the FBCCI, said the ILO, a specialised UN agency, wants to bring about such positive changes in the rest of the industry.

“That goal requires the involvement of the private sector. That’s why the United Nations is keen to work with the country’s top business body, the FBCCI,” the press release stated.

ILO director also lauded the major reforms in the garment sector after Rana Plaza disaster and the recent initiative by FBCCI and BIDA to inspect factories producing for the domestic market.

He thanked the FBCCI president for setting up the FBCCI Safety Council on the initiative of the present committee.

Tuomo Poutiainen said it would be easier to improve the labour sector in Bangladesh for them if they have FBCCI, the Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), and the related organisations.