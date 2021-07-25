Import-export activities through Hili Land Port resume

“The imports, exports, customs clearance, loading and unloading of the imported goods resumed today through the land port after the six-day Eid-ul-Azha vacation,” he added.
President of the HLP Importers'-Exporters' Group Harun Ur Rashid Harun said that Indian cargo trucks started arriving at the port Sunday morning after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.
“After unloading the freight trucks, the local trucks also started loading and leaving for different parts of the country with the imported goods,” he added.