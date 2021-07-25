Local

Import-export activities through Hili Land Port resume

BSS
Rangpur
Hili land port
Hili land port File photo

Import and export activities resumed on Sunday through the Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur district after a six-day hiatus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival.

General secretary of the Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association (C and FAA) of HLP Abdur Rahman Liton told BSS that import-export activities remained suspended through the land port from 19 to 24 July last.

Advertisement

“The imports, exports, customs clearance, loading and unloading of the imported goods resumed today through the land port after the six-day Eid-ul-Azha vacation,” he added.

Advertisement

President of the HLP Importers'-Exporters' Group Harun Ur Rashid Harun said that Indian cargo trucks started arriving at the port Sunday morning after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

“After unloading the freight trucks, the local trucks also started loading and leaving for different parts of the country with the imported goods,” he added.

Read more from Local
Advertisement