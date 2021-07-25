Import-export activities through Hili Land Port resume

Import and export activities resumed on Sunday through the Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur district after a six-day hiatus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival.

General secretary of the Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association (C and FAA) of HLP Abdur Rahman Liton told BSS that import-export activities remained suspended through the land port from 19 to 24 July last.