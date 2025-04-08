Economy gathers pace, GDP growth 4.48pc in October-December

The economy has regained some momentum as according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.48 per cent in the three months of October-December quarter.

GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was severely affected by the July uprising and subsequent slowdown in business and trade.

In the July-September quarter, GDP growth fell to 1.81 per cent. After three consecutive quarters of decline, GDP growth increased again in the October-December quarter as the situation improved somewhat.